TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBSA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,352,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSA)

