TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 23.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 1.02% of TC Energy worth $496,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TC Energy by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after buying an additional 1,283,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

