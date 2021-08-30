Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 128,758 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.57 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

