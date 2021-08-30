Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $807.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $744.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $811.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

