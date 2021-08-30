Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 101,860 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of The Allstate worth $26,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.51 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

