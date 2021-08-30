Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,985 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.25. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

