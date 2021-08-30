Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 322 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $33,316,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $668.27 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

