Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 63,159 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $190.97 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

