Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $23,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,305.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,189.92. The company has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.