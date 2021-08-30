Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,862 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Square were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ opened at $268.01 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

