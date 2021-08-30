Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,466.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $926.88 and a 12-month high of $1,577.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

