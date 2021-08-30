Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 34,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.