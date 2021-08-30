Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $19,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

