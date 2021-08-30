Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of UGI worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $8,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

NYSE UGI opened at $46.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.