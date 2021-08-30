Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

