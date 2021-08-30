Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $22.37 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after acquiring an additional 208,148 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

NYSE CCEP opened at $58.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

