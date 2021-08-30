Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $24.10 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

HUM stock opened at $405.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

