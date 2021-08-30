Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

