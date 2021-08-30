Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

