Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 833,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Endeavor Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

EDR opened at 25.15 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.