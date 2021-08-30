Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,173 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

