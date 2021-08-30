Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 128,347 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.19 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

