Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 47,089 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10,630.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.