Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,983 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $364.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.