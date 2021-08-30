Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $461.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

