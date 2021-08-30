Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $131.31 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

