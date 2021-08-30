Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $97,252,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $701.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $652.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.33 and a 1 year high of $721.45. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

