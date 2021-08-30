Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Linde were worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $314.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

