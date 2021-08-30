Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,330 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

NYSE MCO opened at $377.85 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

