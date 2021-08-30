Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,040 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 789,600 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 761,315 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $156.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.