Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 73,458 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $96.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

