Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 77,924 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,924 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $222.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.