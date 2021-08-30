Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM17. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
LON:TM17 opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.94.
Team17 Group Company Profile
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
