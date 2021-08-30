Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM17. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 47.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.94.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

