Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $463.17

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $463.17 and last traded at $460.71, with a volume of 799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $458.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $187,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

