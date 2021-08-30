Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Down 28.7% in August

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 8,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 56,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,817. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

