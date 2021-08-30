Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EWCZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

