TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.28

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 1234871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,237,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

