TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.27

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.27 and last traded at C$29.26, with a volume of 278722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

