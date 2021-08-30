Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 5,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE TS opened at $20.34 on Monday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

