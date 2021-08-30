Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 265,555 shares.The stock last traded at $26.66 and had previously closed at $23.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

