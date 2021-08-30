Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Tenet Healthcare worth $31,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of THC opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

