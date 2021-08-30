Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Shares of NYSE TVE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,642. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.