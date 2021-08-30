Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

