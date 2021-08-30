Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

