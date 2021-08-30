Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000. The AES comprises approximately 1.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

AES stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.09. 65,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,206. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

