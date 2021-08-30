Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,893.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,892.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

