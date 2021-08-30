Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.97. 34,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

