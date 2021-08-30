Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.35. 192,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

