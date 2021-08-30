Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.64. 161,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,272. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

