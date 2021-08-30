Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,148. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

